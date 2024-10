“Warter Mulatság” aims to connect cultures

The ethnic groups of the Wart present themselves

Under the motto "We live diversity", the third edition of the event will take place on October 19 (7.30 pm) at the Offenes Haus Oberwart. The focus is not only on the Hungarian ethnic group, "but it should be an intercultural evening where all the ethnic groups of the Wart, including the Roma and Croats, present themselves and sing, dance and celebrate together," says Attila Somogyi, Chairman of the VHS of the Hungarians.