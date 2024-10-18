Thicket of responsibilities
Hospital closures: Who is (not) responsible
It's the number one topic of conversation in Lower Austria: the "Krone" newspaper has uncovered secret hospital closure plans. While the SPÖ is calling for the state health agency to be broken up, the opposition in St. Pölten is also having a go at the black-blue government - but who is actually responsible for the misery?
A look at the online comments clearly shows that our readers are particularly concerned with the question of who is actually responsible for the hospital savings plans. The SPÖ, which is prominently represented in the provincial government by Health Minister Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig, is being held responsible. However, she is responsible for the ambulance service and doctors in private practice and has nothing to do with the state's own hospitals.
The black-blue austerity plans primarily affect the districts north of the Danube. It is unacceptable that a heart attack patient in the Waldviertel will in future find the nearest clinic in the Czech Republic!
Sven Hergovich, Vorsitzender der SPÖ Niederösterreich
As Chairman of the Health and Social Fund, FPÖ Provincial Councillor Christoph Luisser sits at the financial source. However, beyond the legal affairs of the municipal doctors, he can't have much of a say either.
A merger of hospital locations is only conceivable if healthcare close to home is guaranteed. In general, the administration of hospitals should be completely reorganized.
Edith Kollermann, NÖ Gesundheitssprecherin der Neos
What about the ÖVP? Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister is responsible for the state's nursing and care centers, which fall under the agendas of the health agency - but nothing more. That leaves Ludwig Schleritzko. According to the current rules of procedure, he is also responsible for "matters relating to hospitals, including sanitary supervision" - and the provincial health agency.
What is needed now is the preservation of the locations and reliable, transparent healthcare provision in Lower Austria. The planned closures are the result of mismanagement by the LGA.
Silvia Moser, Gesundheitssprecherin der Grünen NÖ
However, inquiries in this regard are often met with nirvana with the reference that the LGA is an independent limited company. In the "Krone" newspaper on Thursday, he said: "It's not time to discuss any papers. Let's let the experts work."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.