Mausi ex Ernst Prost:

“Lugners? There was actually so much love”

Nachrichten
21.10.2024 08:48

Liqui Moly godfather Ernst Prost, who is estimated to be worth 400 million euros, has worked for several lives and started a new chapter in 2022. After being a manager, he is looking for something new. His own self. Oh yes, and then Christina Mausi Lugner got in the way. The "Krone" visited him at his mountain farm in Bavaria.

Can money make you happy? It certainly can if you don't have to worry about it. Ernst Prost is in this comfortable position. The 67-year-old former godfather of the global company Liqui Moly is valued by management magazines at around 400 million euros.

First a manager, now a dropout
Completely unimpressed by this, the love between Christina Mausi Lugner (59) and him, who has renounced all managerial stress since 2022 to live a different life, ignited this year on Tenerife. In winter, he lives on Tenerife, otherwise on a mountain farm in the Bavarian Alps, where ADABEI visited him.

"Krone" reporter Norman Schenz visits Ernst Prost, the former top manager and ex-partner of Christina Mausi Lugner. (Bild: Norman Schenz)
Prost now has time for himself, his surroundings and life. So he is also interested in ensuring that "roommates", like this beetle, remain well protected. (Bild: Norman Schenz)
Suddenly there are young men at the door asking for donations. Prost gives money - he doesn't ask for an invoice so that he can deduct it. (Bild: Norman Schenz)
Self-sufficient thanks to local supply: Sheep farmer Florian Gstatter provides Ernst Prost with food and everyday necessities. Prost greatly appreciates the farmer's work. (Bild: Norman Schenz)
"Grüß Gott" and goodbye: the basic rules of decency and manners are important to Prost. He himself was an extremely caring host. (Bild: Norman Schenz)
There was a lot of love at Lugner's
The affair with Mausi is long gone. "We're still on friendly terms," says the man who has actually achieved everything in life, except perhaps the journey to his own self, which he wants to complete, "We lived in two worlds. But of course I've noticed everything that's happening now after Richard Lugner's death. I feel so sorry for the whole family, because there was so much love that I always felt from them."

I don't miss my old life, otherwise I would go back to it.

The man, who was christened "Alm-Öli" by some media outlets because of his dropout lifestyle, also openly expresses his emotions. He, who has built up a global company, is now interested and fascinated by the little things in life: "Yes, for example, when I see a beetle on my mountain pasture that I don't know, I look it up and find out what kind of animal it is. I would never have had time for that before. Not even for my three foundations, or currently for rebuilding an animal shelter." So it hurts twice as much when he is publicly defamed in some forums by complete strangers because of his non-conformist appearance.

Ernst Prost enjoys his life on the mountain pasture not far from the Austrian border. He loves the country, the people and enjoys his "sacred" peace and quiet. (Bild: Norman Schenz)
A picture from his "former" life. Prost, the tough top manager, always with the train to the goal. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Michael Trippel / laif / picturedesk.com)
Prost's greatest luxury
But it still concerns us: doesn't he miss anything from his old life? "No, otherwise I would go back. But there's a fire burning inside me. So sometimes I have to hold myself back artificially, right?" In other words, he rules out a relapse, but it doesn't seem entirely impossible.

The question arises as to what true luxury means for him, who often travels around the region just to meet people and who can afford everything? "Honestly, it's having time for myself. And sometimes just being allowed to be bored."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Norman Schenz
