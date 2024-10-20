“Lugners? There was actually so much love”

The man, who was christened "Alm-Öli" by some media outlets because of his dropout lifestyle, also openly expresses his emotions. He, who has built up a global company, is now interested and fascinated by the little things in life: "Yes, for example, when I see a beetle on my mountain pasture that I don't know, I look it up and find out what kind of animal it is. I would never have had time for that before. Not even for my three foundations, or currently for rebuilding an animal shelter." So it hurts twice as much when he is publicly defamed in some forums by complete strangers because of his non-conformist appearance.