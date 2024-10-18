Vorteilswelt
A Tyrolean mountain pasture that (almost) nobody knows about yet

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 17:00

The Brachalm above Kundl is probably only known to the locals and the circular hike there is therefore an insider tip. Our mountain expert Peter Freiberger describes the hike.

From the parking lot, we walk to the beginning of the Kundl Gorge and cross the bridge. Then turn left out of the gorge and immediately follow the sign "Brachalm via Besinnungsweg" to the right (until you reach your destination). The actual trail begins at the Berg-Kreuz chapel at the edge of the forest. It climbs up through the forest and then over the Kundler Klamm gorge (do not turn left at the clearing). In the first section, we are accompanied by deep views into the gorge, and throughout the entire loop, autumn produces a firework display of colors.

Wooden building of the Brachalm
Wooden building of the Brachalm
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)

A crossroads begins, the trail now winds its way up the steep terrain in serpentines. After a short passage on a road, the trail leads back into the forest to a large clearing: there stands the rustic Brachalm building (999 m), surrounded by ancient trees - some of which are natural monuments.

This ancient ash tree sits enthroned next to the Brachalm wooden building. The trunk of the natural monument has a diameter of around two meters.
This ancient ash tree sits enthroned next to the Brachalm wooden building. The trunk of the natural monument has a diameter of around two meters.
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)

On the other side of the Inn Valley, the Brandenberg Alps with the Rofan and the lone Guffert as well as the Pendlingkamm can be seen. It is not possible to stop off at the Brachalm, but snacks are allowed on the tables and benches in front of the house.

The facts

  • Difference in altitude: around 600 m ascent/descent (entire loop)
  • Length: around 3.5 and around 6 km of ascent and descent respectively
  • Walking time: around 1 1/2 hours ascent via the trail and descent via the road; significantly shorter descent via the access route on the trail
  • Valley town: Kundl
  • Starting point: paid parking lot (approx. 540 m) at the entrance to Kundler Klamm in Kundl
  • Route: rustic trail, footpath or road
  • Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles, hat, possibly gloves
  • Requirements: sure-footedness, stamina, endurance Children: from 2 years of age
  • Mountain buggy: if only using the road (significantly longer than the trail)
  • Refreshment stops: none along the route
  • Public transport: Kundl S-Bahn station, regional bus 760 from the S-Bahn station to the "Klammstraße/Unterführung" stop; from here around 500 meters to the starting point

In the sense of a circular tour, we later hike upwards along the road behind the mountain pasture and then always follow "Kundl über Fahrweg" (mountain bike route 339). The route initially goes up and down (highest point around 1100 m) and later leisurely through the forest into the valley. At the Bergkreuzkapelle chapel, you finally walk back to the starting point along the familiar path.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
