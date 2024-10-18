A Tyrolean mountain pasture that (almost) nobody knows about yet

From the parking lot, we walk to the beginning of the Kundl Gorge and cross the bridge. Then turn left out of the gorge and immediately follow the sign "Brachalm via Besinnungsweg" to the right (until you reach your destination). The actual trail begins at the Berg-Kreuz chapel at the edge of the forest. It climbs up through the forest and then over the Kundler Klamm gorge (do not turn left at the clearing). In the first section, we are accompanied by deep views into the gorge, and throughout the entire loop, autumn produces a firework display of colors.