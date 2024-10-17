"Loud signal"
Compulsory school teachers call for demonstration in Vienna
The Vienna compulsory school teachers' union will be demonstrating together in front of the Ministry of Education and Ballhausplatz on Thursday from 5pm. "We can't do it any more!", complains the group of Christian trade unionists (FCG) in its call for a demonstration, lamenting overwork, staff shortages, bureaucracy and increasing demands.
The schools are at a tipping point and operations are only possible to a limited extent at many locations, warned Vienna's top teacher representative Thomas Krebs (FCG) in the run-up to the demonstration. Schools are constantly understaffed and teachers are therefore permanently stretched to the limit. In addition, there is a shortage of support staff.
Problems in the classroom
At the same time, half of Vienna's compulsory school teachers recently reported in a survey that at least half of their class does not speak enough German to be able to follow the lessons.
Social workers at every school
The demands: Sustainable relief, fair working conditions and a school social worker and psychologist at every location so that teaching staff can continue to do their job to a high standard.
Teachers at the limit
Since the spring, there have been repeated warnings that teachers are at their limit, said Krebs. The demonstration in front of the Education Directorate, which was deliberately scheduled outside of teaching hours, was intended as a "loud sign of solidarity".
The demonstration is also supported by the independent teachers' union ÖLI-UG at Vienna's compulsory schools. In addition to the rally in Wipplingerstraße, they have registered two more in front of the Ministry of Education and - as a sign against the "reporting office" against "politicizing teachers" demanded by the FPÖ - at Ballhausplatz.
Special needs teachers demonstrate at the end of October
Because the work situation and workload in the area of special needs education is already too high, the special needs teachers are holding a staff meeting on October 21.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
