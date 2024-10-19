Effective home remedies
Cold – and everything hurts! What really helps
Fever, runny nose, cough and a sudden aching in the muscles - colds often bring with them unexpected aches and pains in the limbs, which are considered a typical accompanying symptom. But what causes these symptoms in the first place and what can be done to alleviate them in the long term?
When the body fights a cold, the immune system reacts with a variety of defense mechanisms. An important part of this is the release of so-called cytokines - messenger substances that stimulate the inflammatory response. This inflammation helps the body to fight viruses, but can also lead to pain, which is often felt in the form of aching muscles and limbs.
At the same time, the body raises its temperature to make it more difficult for the viruses to multiply. This process, known as fever, also causes the muscles and joints to become strained, which can exacerbate the painful symptoms.
Rest and warmth as a helpful combination
There are various proven measures that can provide quick and effective relief for aching limbs. The body needs energy to fight the cold. This energy is best provided by physical rest. Avoid physical exertion and allow yourself plenty of sleep. This strengthens the immune system and speeds up recovery.
In addition to sufficient rest, heat treatments such as warm baths, hot water bottles or electric blankets can also work wonders. The heat promotes blood flow to the muscles, relaxes them and relieves pain. Herbal baths with rosemary or eucalyptus are also particularly beneficial, as they also clear the airways.
Home remedies for aching limbs
In addition to the measures already mentioned, there are also a number of home remedies that have been tried and tested for centuries and are a gentle but effective way of relieving aching limbs during a cold. In combination with other measures, they can accelerate healing and increase well-being.
Ginger, for example, is considered a true miracle cure in naturopathy. It has an anti-inflammatory effect, promotes blood circulation and strengthens the immune system. A fresh ginger tea not only helps to alleviate the symptoms of a cold, but also has a beneficial effect on the muscles. Simply steep a few slices of fresh ginger in hot water, sweeten with honey and drink slowly. Ginger has a warming effect from the inside and combats the inflammation that is responsible for aching limbs.
Another traditional home remedy for colds is the famous chicken soup. It not only provides fluids and warmth, but also contains important nutrients that support the immune system. Studies have shown that chicken soup has anti-inflammatory properties that can be helpful in relieving cold symptoms, including aching limbs.
A truly beneficial combination is also a mixture of honey and cinnamon. These have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that can boost the immune system and soothe aching limbs. Mix a teaspoon of honey with a pinch of cinnamon and take this mixture daily to support the immune system and alleviate the symptoms of a cold.
When to see a doctor?
In most cases, aching limbs disappear as soon as the cold subsides. However, if the pain is very severe or lasts longer than a week, it is advisable to see a doctor. If other symptoms such as shortness of breath or a severe cough are also present, a more serious illness such as flu or pneumonia could be present.
