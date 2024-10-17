Flood expected
Venice activates MOSE dam system against flooding
A flood of 1.10 meters is expected in Venice. The city authorities therefore decided on Thursday to activate the MOSE dam system to protect the lagoon city from flooding.
The level reached around 110 centimetres above normal due to the sirocco wind, according to the municipality. The 78 barriers on three waterways in the lagoon could remain active in the coming days as heavy rainfall is expected, the authorities reported.
Dam system has been operational since 2020
The flood protection gates are located at three entrances to the city's harbor in the sea and have been operational since 2020. The construction project, which cost billions, was highly controversial. On the night of November 13, 2019, Venice was hit by a catastrophic flood. The water - driven by the Sirocco - rose to 187 centimetres above sea level. This was the highest level since a devastating flood in 1966, when it reached 194 centimetres.
Rain and landslides in northern Liguria
Storms were reported on Thursday in several Italian regions, including Liguria, Emilia Romagna and Tuscany. Further rainfall is expected until Monday. Heavy rainfall and landslides hit the northern Italian region of Liguria on Wednesday. Rivers burst their banks and roads were flooded.
River burst its banks
Train services were suspended between the seaside resorts of Loano and Pietra Ligure, according to local authorities. The Bormida River overflowed its banks in the area around the port city of Savona in the towns of Ferrania, Altare and Cairo Montenotte due to heavy rainfall.
Heavy rainfall has repeatedly hit northern Italy in recent weeks. The Emilia Romagna region, which had already been hit by severe storms in May 2023, was particularly affected. Back then, 17 people were killed and billions of euros worth of damage was caused.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.