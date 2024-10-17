Venice activates MOSE dam system against flooding

Dam system has been operational since 2020

The flood protection gates are located at three entrances to the city's harbor in the sea and have been operational since 2020. The construction project, which cost billions, was highly controversial. On the night of November 13, 2019, Venice was hit by a catastrophic flood. The water - driven by the Sirocco - rose to 187 centimetres above sea level. This was the highest level since a devastating flood in 1966, when it reached 194 centimetres.