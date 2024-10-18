Hiking route
Autumnal three-lake circuit in the Montafon
A long walk along the tops of the dams of the three equalizing basins in Vandans is a great way to explore the area. There is also an architectural highlight along the way.
The three equalizing reservoirs of Illwerke VKW in Rodund, a district of Vandans, are strikingly situated in the landscape. Viewed from above, you can see three large, turquoise-blue lakes, which are located in close proximity to each other and the Rodund I and II power plants. They are primarily used to store surplus water that is produced during peak electricity generation times in the power plants. When required, they release it into the River Ill in a controlled manner.
This prevents sudden floods or major fluctuations in water levels that could endanger the neighboring areas. In times of low electricity demand, water can also be pumped back into higher reservoirs to be used again for electricity generation when required. Even if these large lakes did not form naturally, they are now an integral part of the Montafon landscape.
Autumnal forests
The dam crest of the equalizing reservoirs is also a wonderful place for a stroll. The view is usually directed towards the autumn-colored mountain forests. Joggers also like to use the route for their runs. There is a small gravel parking lot in the immediate vicinity of the equalizing pools. If this is already full, it is best to leave your car in one of the large parking lots at the Golmer Bahn and walk back down the valley towards Rodund for a few minutes along the footpath.
Tips and information
Type: Autumn walk
Duration: around one hour to walk around the lakes
Starting point: "Kaltenbrunnen" stop (with the Montafon cable car) or parking lot in Rodund, Vandans
Equipment: running shoes, clothing suitable for the weather
Refreshment stops: available in Vandans
For groups of ten or more visitors, a tour of the illwerke vkw Montafon Center is possible all year round by prior arrangement on weekdays: besichtigung@illwerkevkw.at
Public transport: Montafonerbahn to the "Kaltenbrunnen" stop or Vandans station
If you are traveling with the Montafonerbahn, it is best to get off at the "Kaltenbrunnen" stop and turn right from the small train station onto the bridge that leads over the Ill. Then take the sidewalk in the direction of Vandans. After a few hundred meters, the first of the three lakes comes into view. Architecturally striking is the Illwerke-Zentrum Montafon, one half of which rises 30 meters above the water. When it was completed in 2013, it was the largest timber-hybrid office building in Central Europe with over 10,000 square meters of usable space. The architects Hermann Kaufmann + Partner ZT from Schwarzach were responsible for its realization.
The European monkey puzzle
The European monkshood is a spindle tree and is mainly found in Europe (mainly Central Europe) and parts of Asia Minor. Its natural habitat is riparian forests, forest edges, hedgerows and copses. Sunny and nutrient-rich locations are preferred. The plant does not usually grow above 1000 meters above sea level. The European coneflower usually grows with several stems and forms an upright, somewhat sparsely branched crown. The growth height varies greatly depending on the location and is between two and six meters. The leaves are deciduous and ovate to elliptical. In autumn, the foliage turns bright yellow to carmine red. The flowers, which open in May and attract numerous insects thanks to their abundant nectar, are rather inconspicuous. Its fruits are much more striking and give the plant its name. These resemble a biretta, the typical red square headdress worn by Roman Catholic cardinals. The capsule fruits are pink to carmine red and have four chambers, each containing one seed. When the seeds ripen in September and October, the fruits burst open on the underside. The seeds are very popular with various bird species. However, all parts of the plant are highly poisonous to humans.
Special passive house
The design for the building of superlatives emerged as the winner from 13 projects submitted to an architectural competition. A special feature of the passive energy house is that the wood is not only load-bearing, but is also visible from the outside. For those with a particular interest in architecture, group tours can also be organized by prior arrangement (see fact box).
A little further on, you finally reach the point where you can cross the road and walk onto the dam crest of the equalizing basin. You can walk almost all the way around the watercourse along this. You will also pass the power station. Information boards provide technical data about the plant and information about power generation. In the course of the lake circuit, the view then turns towards Golm and Vandans.
Back to the train station
If you wish, you can cross the road again and walk around the third equalization basin. It is usually a little quieter there and you will come across numerous ducks and some fishermen. Finally, you have the opportunity to descend from the top of the dam to the Form company. From there, the Illweg is just a few minutes away. Following the course of the river, you can reach Vandans railroad station or St. Anton im Montafon, for example.
