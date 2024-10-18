Autumnal three-lake circuit in the Montafon

The European monkshood is a spindle tree and is mainly found in Europe (mainly Central Europe) and parts of Asia Minor. Its natural habitat is riparian forests, forest edges, hedgerows and copses. Sunny and nutrient-rich locations are preferred. The plant does not usually grow above 1000 meters above sea level. The European coneflower usually grows with several stems and forms an upright, somewhat sparsely branched crown. The growth height varies greatly depending on the location and is between two and six meters. The leaves are deciduous and ovate to elliptical. In autumn, the foliage turns bright yellow to carmine red. The flowers, which open in May and attract numerous insects thanks to their abundant nectar, are rather inconspicuous. Its fruits are much more striking and give the plant its name. These resemble a biretta, the typical red square headdress worn by Roman Catholic cardinals. The capsule fruits are pink to carmine red and have four chambers, each containing one seed. When the seeds ripen in September and October, the fruits burst open on the underside. The seeds are very popular with various bird species. However, all parts of the plant are highly poisonous to humans.