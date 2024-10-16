Population explodes
Freedom: Touching rescue of elephant families
The number of elephants in a Kenyan reserve is getting out of hand. But instead of opening fire on them, park rangers have now launched an unprecedented rescue of 50 pachyderms.
Local Four Paws activist Elisabeth Penz praises the rescue operation that has been launched over the past few hours in the 42 square kilometer Mwea Game Reserve east of the Kenyan capital Nairobi as "careful species protection".
Pachyderm protection bore fruit
This is because pachyderm conservation has borne rich fruit there in recent years. But the environmental blessing is turning into an environmental curse. The population of the gentle giants had exploded from 50 to 156 individuals as a result of the successful fight against poaching, to such an extent that the entire ecosystem was on the verge of collapse due to the herds - which naturally devour the last greenery of the trees.
Instead of unpacking guns, however, the responsible "Kenya Wildlife Service" decided to launch an elaborate elephant resettlement campaign.
"Mission completed"
With rangers from helicopters and their colleagues on the savannah floor, this went off without a hitch. Eco-General Erustus Kanga was able to announce "Mission completed" on Tuesday.
A total of 50 animals now enjoy the freedom of the 780 km² Aberdare National Park in the heart of the African country. The rangers are particularly proud of this: They were able to save specific families. This means that no baby will have to roam the wilderness alone in future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
