Graz derby: time for new “heroes” has arrived

Two faces

At 18, Malick Yalcouye could be Sturm's youngest derby entry on Saturday. The Brighton loanee (for whom the Premier League club transferred seven million euros to Gothenburg) has hit the ground running at Sturm, scoring his first goal in the 5-0 win over Salzburg. Sturm's bosses joke that the dual national (whom Mali would like to have for their team, but he himself would prefer the Ivory Coast) has "two faces". Off the pitch, he is shy and avoids eye contact - but as soon as he steps onto the pitch, it's as if he has a superhero cape strapped on. Then opponents and referees get to know him loudly. In "battle mode", he has taken the hearts of the black camp by storm.