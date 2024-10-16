The “Angel of Auschwitz” gets a memorial

"I want to see what it's really like, maybe I can do something good." Maria Stromberger was transferred to the Auschwitz concentration camp as a head nurse, saw how terrible it was and did good: she saved the lives of many prisoners and was awarded the honorary Israeli title of "Righteous Among the Nations" after the war. A path was named in her honor in Bregenz and there is a Maria-Stromberger-Gasse in Graz. Memorial plaques commemorate her in the Mehrerau monasteries in Bregenz and Wernberg. This spring, the play "Stromberger oder Bilder von allem" premiered at the Vorarlberg State Theater. Only in Metnitztal, where Maria was born, is there nothing to commemorate her. Until now. Because on Friday, a memorial will be blessed on the Flattnitz: Artist Wolfgang Stracke has created a stele with the stylized head of Maria Stromberger - complete with heart and wings. "Angel of Auschwitz" and the dates of her life can be read there.