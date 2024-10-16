Maria Stromberger
The “Angel of Auschwitz” gets a memorial
Her enormous courage saved the lives of many in the horrific concentration camp: after decades, the Metnitztal native is also receiving a memorial in her home town.
"I want to see what it's really like, maybe I can do something good." Maria Stromberger was transferred to the Auschwitz concentration camp as a head nurse, saw how terrible it was and did good: she saved the lives of many prisoners and was awarded the honorary Israeli title of "Righteous Among the Nations" after the war. A path was named in her honor in Bregenz and there is a Maria-Stromberger-Gasse in Graz. Memorial plaques commemorate her in the Mehrerau monasteries in Bregenz and Wernberg. This spring, the play "Stromberger oder Bilder von allem" premiered at the Vorarlberg State Theater. Only in Metnitztal, where Maria was born, is there nothing to commemorate her. Until now. Because on Friday, a memorial will be blessed on the Flattnitz: Artist Wolfgang Stracke has created a stele with the stylized head of Maria Stromberger - complete with heart and wings. "Angel of Auschwitz" and the dates of her life can be read there.
Opening of the memorial
The memorial at the rest area on the Flattnitzer Landesstraße at kilometer 16.1 will be blessed by Bishop Josef Marketz on Friday, 18 October (2 pm).
Maria Stromberger was born in 1898 in Metnitz at the Ledererwirt. She completed a kindergarten teacher's course and agricultural training and worked as a cook. It was not until she was over 30 that she was able to start training as a nurse at the Mehrerau Sanatorium in Bregenz.
In Auschwitz, she diverted food and medicine for prisoners and smuggled letters out of the camp and into the concentration camp. After the end of the war, she was accused of murder. In the internment camp, she wrote: "I poured out my wealth of love in Auschwitz." Former prisoners campaigned for her angel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
