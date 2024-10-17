Bavaria sends every second migrant back

The Bavarian police continue to carry out checks at the border with Upper Austria and the Czech Republic. And the Germans are also getting serious about refoulement. More than half of the attempts to cross the border illegally end with the Bavarians sending the migrants and refugees back to Upper Austria. Specifically, this year - the statistics of the Federal Police provide the figures up to the end of August - 698 foreigners were not even allowed into the country by the Bavarians, out of a total of 1703 illegal crossings. A comparison with the same period last year shows that the flow of refugees is decreasing or that the measures at the EU's external borders are working after all. From January to August 2023, 3439 illegal migrants were stopped at the border between Upper Austria and Bavaria and 1234 of them were sent back to the Inn or Mühlviertel region. This means that a good one in three refugees were turned away last year.