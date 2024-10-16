Image of Trump in hurricane floods is AI-generated

Valdosta was hit hard by Hurricane Helene, with the greatest damage being caused by wind speeds of over 160 kilometers per hour (13). However, agency images from the city do not show any flooding (14). Nevertheless, the picture with Trump is said to have been taken there, as can be read in comments under the original upload of the picture. Trump had not visited any other places hit by hurricanes during the current election campaign until October 1, when the picture was published.