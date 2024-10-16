Black-blue coming?
Wallner is now sounding out the state government with the FPÖ
Following the ÖVP's election victory in Vorarlberg, there are now increasing signs of a black-blue state government. As was announced on Wednesday, ÖVP state leader Markus Wallner has started exploratory talks with the FPÖ. The new government could be sworn in as early as November 6 if the talks are concluded quickly.
Wallner is aiming for a government agreement with the Freedom Party. As he announced in writing on Wednesday afternoon, he has invited the FPÖ to "in-depth talks". This is scheduled for Thursday.
Government negotiations probably as early as Monday
If the two parties find common ground in these talks, concrete government negotiations are likely to begin on Monday. This will probably put an end to the ten-year ÖVP-Green coalition.
"Clear government mandate for the People's Party"
"The election has produced a clear result: as the Vorarlberg People's Party, we have received a clear mandate to govern," said Wallner. The ÖVP negotiating team consists of him, State Governor Barbara Schöbi-Fink, Club Chairman Roland Frühstück and State Managing Director Dietmar Wetz.
They will deal with "fundamental issues" in the in-depth talks, they said. In conclusion, Wallner also thanked the other party leaders "for the good discussions". Wallner had held one-and-a-half-hour talks with all party leaders on Tuesday.
The question of portfolios will be dealt with at the end
The exciting questions - how many and which portfolios the FPÖ will receive - will probably only be negotiated at the end. It is unlikely that Bitschi will be fobbed off with fewer members of government, as party leader Hubert Gorbach once was, in exchange for the post of provincial governor.
For one thing, the Freedom Party member has already announced several times that he cares little for offices and titles. Secondly, it would not necessarily be in the interests of the ÖVP for Bitschi to run the government if the worst comes to the worst. As a reminder: in summer 2022, Wallner would have gone on sick leave for several weeks due to burnout, leaving the state governor Schöbi-Fink in charge.
