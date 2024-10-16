Wallner is now sounding out the state government with the FPÖ

For one thing, the Freedom Party member has already announced several times that he cares little for offices and titles. Secondly, it would not necessarily be in the interests of the ÖVP for Bitschi to run the government if the worst comes to the worst. As a reminder: in summer 2022, Wallner would have gone on sick leave for several weeks due to burnout, leaving the state governor Schöbi-Fink in charge.