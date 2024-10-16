SKN women against City
“There’s an avalanche rolling towards us!”
This is not just an away match for Manchester City," sighs St. Pölten team manager Tanja Schulte. The SKN women are only guests in the home games in the group stage of the Champions League. Due to the flood damage in the NV-Arena, they will welcome Manchester City to the Generali-Arena on Wednesday (18:45, live on DAZN). Where - as of now - 2,000 spectators are expected. Which, with 14,500 seats, might be a bit underwhelming.
"That's bitter. On the other hand, we are of course happy that it worked out at such short notice. The helpers from Austria know what they're doing," says Schulte. "There are a lot of people in Vienna who support women's soccer. We hope that some of them will come by at short notice." Austria's serial champions could do with some support.
The "Sky Blues" are currently in over-form, winning 2:0 at home against defending champions Barcelona in the season opener, followed by a 2:1 win at Anfield against Liverpool at the weekend in the Women's Super League, with ÖFB legionnaire Marie-Therese Höbinger. Captain Jenni Klein: "A huge challenge! For me, Manchester City are currently the best team in the world!"
Schulte is also aware of this: "Group D with City, Barcelona and Hammarby is both a blessing and a curse for us. Not many have the honor of competing with such teams at the top level. In sporting terms, you can't plan anything in advance."
Back to City: The female counterpart to Erling Haaland is Khadija Shaw. The Jamaican has scored just as many goals in the last six games. "She's absolutely world class," says defensive boss Klein, who has her work cut out for her.
St. Pölten (goalkeeper Schlüter is questionable) will make the best of it. Schulte winks: "There are avalanches rolling towards our defense. But we won't hide, we want to offer the fans something within the scope of our possibilities."
