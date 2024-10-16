This 23-year-old dominated the qualifiers for Sölden

One thing is certain: the 23-year-old will be the third Mellau racer to compete in the season opener on October 27 alongside his cousins Lukas and Patrick Feurstein. "When you're competing in the World Cup, you naturally want to score points," emphasizes the Atomic pilot, who will probably start the race with a number around 40. A feat that Noel has only achieved once in eight starts - right at his debut last December, when he qualified for the final run on the notorious Face de Bellevarde piste in Val d'Isère with number 57 in 23rd place, where he was able to finish 13th with an absolute best time.