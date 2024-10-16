Vorteilswelt
Spectacular debut

Carla Bruni at 56 at the Victoria’s Secret Show

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 11:24

What a sensational comeback! Carla Bruni (56), wife of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (68), celebrated her brilliant debut at the world-famous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - at the age of 56!

On Tuesday night, the Italian-French beauty enchanted the audience in New York City in an elegant black lingerie set and the legendary Victoria's Secret angel wings.

New wings at a venerable age
The ex-first lady expressed her gratitude for the great comeback on Instagram: "Thank you Victoria's Secret for giving me new wings at my venerable age."

The appearance was spectacular: Bruni, who had already given up her modeling career in 1998, returned in a breathtaking outfit. She wore a black corset with sparkling rods, combined with a gossamer catsuit that covered her body from head to toe in elegant lace - rose details included! She also wore black and silver strappy stilettos and massive hoop earrings - a real eye-catcher. The black angel wings, decorated with dangling pearls, were the crowning glory.

Carla Bruni (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Carla Bruni
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Carla Bruni (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Carla Bruni
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

"Old guard" alongside the young
In the 90s, Carla Bruni was one of the most sought-after models in the world, walking for designer greats such as Christian Dior, Chanel and s. She then swapped the catwalk for the stage and devoted herself to her music career. But on this evening she showed that even at 56 she can still easily keep up with the young models!

Less sexy wasn't a success either
Victoria's Secret had put the legendary "Angel" show on ice since 2018 after increasingly loud criticism of the models' unrealistic body image, accusations that the show was more about satisfying male fantasies than the needs of its customers and the associated falling sales figures.

However, the attempt to focus less on "sexy" did not lead to the hoped-for success either. 

Gigi Hadid (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Gigi Hadid
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Adriana Lim (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Adriana Lim
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Gigi Hadid (Bild: APA Pool/ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Gigi Hadid
(Bild: APA Pool/ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Adriana Lima (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Adriana Lima
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Bella Hadid (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Bella Hadid
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Doutzen Kroes (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Doutzen Kroes
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Irina Shayk (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Irina Shayk
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Behati Prinsloo (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Behati Prinsloo
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Alessandra Ambrosio (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Alessandra Ambrosio
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Devin Garcia (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Devin Garcia
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Lila Mos (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Lila Mos
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Lila Mos (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Lila Mos
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Victoria's Secret has now returned with a revised concept - in the new show, which was broadcast live on the Internet on Wednesday night, models with a wide variety of body types walked the catwalk alongside "perfect" angels such as Gigi and Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Behati Prinsloo, including two trans women, curvy models and older models such as Carla Bruni, Eva Herzigová (51), Kate Moss (50) and Tyra Banks (50).

Tyra Banks (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Tyra Banks
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Tyra Banks (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Tyra Banks
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Tyra Banks (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Tyra Banks
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Only time will tell whether the message that women of a certain size or age will no longer be discarded will be heard ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
