Six genders to choose from in Linz kindergartens

Six options to choose from

In addition to male and female, parents can also assign their offspring to the gender groups "diverse", "inter" or "open". "In my opinion, kindergarten should be a phase of light-heartedness and not one in which children are burdened with complex social issues," says Raml. Karin Hörzing, the officer responsible for the kindergartens, doesn't understand the uproar. "This is not a Linz phenomenon or something specific to Linz. It's a legal requirement in the central registration register."