Westbahn will also travel to Pongau in future

Daily train to Stuttgart

Salzburg residents could also benefit from a strengthening of the Vienna-Bregenz connection: Here, the service will be extended to two daily connections, according to the Westbahn press release. And the expansion to Germany also offers Salzburg's rail passengers new opportunities: Westbahn trains will continue from Munich via Augsburg, Legoland Germany and Ulm to Stuttgart. "For the first time, there will be a direct daily connection between Vienna and Stuttgart as well as Salzburg and Stuttgart," says Westbahn CEO Thomas Posch in the press release. Tickets for the Salzburg-Stuttgart route will be available from 16.99 euros.