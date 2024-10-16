Trouble with the brood
Eastwood daughter arrested for domestic violence
Nothing but trouble with his own brood - Clint Eastwood is no different to "normal" parents. His daughter Francesca seems to have inherited his quick-tempered "Dirty Harry" temperament. According to TMZ, the 31-year-old was arrested in Beverly Hills for assaulting her boyfriend.
According to a police insider, the boyfriend alerted the cops by cell phone on Saturday. He reported that he was in the car with Francesca. She had snapped during a verbal argument and physically attacked him. The 911 officer advised him to go directly to the Beverly Hills police station. According to an insider, both were then questioned by officers and it was testimony against testimony: "But the boyfriend was the only one who had clear wounds on his body. That's why Francesca was arrested."
The identity of the victim was not mentioned in the police report. Most recently, Eastwood, the daughter of Clint (94) and Frances Fisher, was officially dating actor Alexander Wraith, with whom she also has son Titan (6). However, it is unclear whether he was the man in the car with her.
Released on bail
The 31-year-old was released on 50,000 dollars bail shortly after her arrest. She has to stand trial for domestic violence
The twice-divorced beauty seemed to have hoped that the incident would not become public and thus jeopardize her career and private life. She continued to post on her social media account as if nothing had happened. Among other things, she praised her role in an upcoming movie and shared a video on her Instagram story showing her cooking breakfast on a gas stove. Only to then announce with a cryptic "time to watch the news" that bad news was just around the corner for her.
Francesca, one of Clint's eight children, made her acting debut as a girl in Eastwood's 1999 film "True Crime". And she has a supporting role in what is probably the 94-year-old's last film, the courtroom drama "Juror #2" (to be released on November 1).
