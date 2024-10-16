Eastwood daughter arrested for domestic violence

According to a police insider, the boyfriend alerted the cops by cell phone on Saturday. He reported that he was in the car with Francesca. She had snapped during a verbal argument and physically attacked him. The 911 officer advised him to go directly to the Beverly Hills police station. According to an insider, both were then questioned by officers and it was testimony against testimony: "But the boyfriend was the only one who had clear wounds on his body. That's why Francesca was arrested."