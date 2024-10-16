475 million euros in the red: the biggest chunks

The heating cost subsidy will be significantly reduced

They point to the economic conditions. "We are in the longest recession since the end of the Second World War. We wanted to draw up a budget that didn't make radical savings," explains Svazek. As usual, the majority of the budget - almost half - goes to health and social services. This is also where the biggest increases are to be found. In addition to major projects such as the provincial service center and the Festspielhaus renovation, investments are primarily being made in public transport. In addition to the S-Link, a lot of money is flowing into the expansion of the local railroad and new train sets.