Problems in the east
Fewer irregular border crossings into the EU
The number of irregular border crossings into European Union countries has fallen considerably, according to the EU border protection agency Frontex. Since the beginning of the year until the end of September, 166,000 such border crossings into the EU had been registered, Frontex explained in Warsaw on Tuesday. Compared to the same nine-month period last year, this represents a decrease of 42 percent. In contrast, there was a significant increase at the EU's eastern external borders.
According to the report, the biggest decreases were in irregular border crossings on the routes through the Western Balkans and across the Mediterranean. According to Frontex, around 17,000 potential asylum seekers arrived via the Balkan route - 79 percent fewer than in the previous year. On the central Mediterranean route, 47,700 irregular border crossings were registered, 64 percent fewer than in the same period last year.
Most from Syria, Mali and Ukraine
In contrast, there was a significant increase in the number of arrivals via the West African route, which mostly leads across the Atlantic to the Canary Islands. In the first nine months of the year, around 30,600 irregular border crossings into the EU were recorded here, twice as many as in the same period last year. According to Frontex, the three main countries of origin of migrants with irregular status at the EU borders are Syria, Mali and Ukraine.
The largest increase was recorded at the EU's eastern external borders with Poland and the Baltic states. With almost 13,200 border crossings, there was a significant increase of 192 percent compared to the same period last year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.