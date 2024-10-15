Fewer irregular border crossings into the EU

Most from Syria, Mali and Ukraine

In contrast, there was a significant increase in the number of arrivals via the West African route, which mostly leads across the Atlantic to the Canary Islands. In the first nine months of the year, around 30,600 irregular border crossings into the EU were recorded here, twice as many as in the same period last year. According to Frontex, the three main countries of origin of migrants with irregular status at the EU borders are Syria, Mali and Ukraine.