Agreement required
Auditors demand entire financial plan
The Court of Audit has audited the City of Salzburg. The municipality has managed its finances well in recent years. The S-Link would be financially feasible, but cannot be recommended without an overall financing plan.
Who pays how much for the S-Link? The state has been grappling with this question for months. There is a financing agreement for the first section up to Mirabellgarten. It states that the federal government will pay 50 percent, with the state and city each paying 25 percent. The important first kilometer would cost the city around 80 million euros.
Now a raw report from the Court of Audit has emerged, which states: "Section 1 should only be tackled if the financing of the overall project is in place." But for the next sections - those from Mirabellplatz to Hallein - there is only a promise of 50 percent from the federal government. The state and city are at odds.
"The city is not swimming in money."
Salzburg Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) says: "I have always demanded that there must be an overall financing agreement for the S-Link before construction starts. This agreement must clearly stipulate how much the federal government, the state and the city will contribute. In addition, the city needs a cost cap." The city boss also explains: "The city is not swimming in money. But I have often been ridiculed and criticized for this opinion."
What does the Court of Audit say? "In 2022, the City of Salzburg achieved a positive annual result of 66.08 million euros. The city also reduced its debt and increased its cash and cash equivalents from 82 to 123 million euros."
Although the rain of money will stop due to the disastrous overall economic situation, Salzburg's city council has said: "If politicians decide in favor of the S-Link, we will also be able to budget for it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
