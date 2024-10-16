Auditors demand entire financial plan

"The city is not swimming in money."

Salzburg Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) says: "I have always demanded that there must be an overall financing agreement for the S-Link before construction starts. This agreement must clearly stipulate how much the federal government, the state and the city will contribute. In addition, the city needs a cost cap." The city boss also explains: "The city is not swimming in money. But I have often been ridiculed and criticized for this opinion."