Three tickets open
Olympic champion has to qualify for the ÖSV in Sölden
The start of the ski season is approaching, and on the last weekend in October the ÖSV aces will start with the home World Cup in Sölden. Carinthian Kathi Truppe has to qualify first - on Thursday, seven women will be competing for the remaining three tickets. This is what the Olympic team champion has to say.
Ski ace Katharina Truppe was only able to qualify for the second run twice in the giant slalom World Cup last season. In contrast to the slalom (where she even took a podium place!), the 28-year-old struggled greatly in this discipline. And will therefore have to earn a place in the internal ÖSV qualifiers on Thursday. "The results weren't good. That's why I understand that I have to qualify," says Truppe. "I just have to prove myself now!"
Seven women for three places
Stephanie Brunner, Franziska Gritsch, Ricarda Haaser, Katharina Liensberger and Julia Scheib are seeded for the season opener in Sölden - now seven racers are fighting for the three remaining places. Kathi Huber is another experienced colleague, otherwise it's against the "young guns". "They're certainly not without danger. But I'm going into the race with a good feeling. In training, it's been up and down in the giant slalom so far. Maybe this first race situation will help me and I'll be right there from the start," says the team Olympic champion from Beijing 2022.
This time again in Sölden
Unlike in previous years, the qualification can once again take place on the race slope in Sölden due to the good snow conditions. "That's very pleasing," says Roland Assinger, Austria's women's head coach, who also explains the procedure: "The best two of the three qualifying runs will be ranked. Two athletes will qualify directly, the last starting place will be decided by the coaches. We also give European Cup racers the chance to get a World Cup ticket."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
