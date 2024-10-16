Olympic champion has to qualify for the ÖSV in Sölden

Seven women for three places

Stephanie Brunner, Franziska Gritsch, Ricarda Haaser, Katharina Liensberger and Julia Scheib are seeded for the season opener in Sölden - now seven racers are fighting for the three remaining places. Kathi Huber is another experienced colleague, otherwise it's against the "young guns". "They're certainly not without danger. But I'm going into the race with a good feeling. In training, it's been up and down in the giant slalom so far. Maybe this first race situation will help me and I'll be right there from the start," says the team Olympic champion from Beijing 2022.