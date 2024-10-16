When realities become blurred in the pond of hearts

The oldies are also joining in

This fear-mongering is justified when you think about violent crime. But it also makes people unfree - just like the demonization of new technologies. It would make more sense to use them in a positive way. But that requires media literacy. Not only for young people, but also for older people: "You can learn how to use it even after the age of 80. Our grandparents are the best example. We visit them every weekend and then enjoy a chat over a Sunday roast. But during the week, when we're in Vienna, we keep in touch via WhatsApp. That way we can share our everyday lives with each other. Our grandma thinks these options are great. She's even been on TikTok recently."