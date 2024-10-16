Sister-Act
When realities become blurred in the pond of hearts
Can our tangible world merge with fictional online realities? Yes, say two creative sisters from Eisenstadt. On Friday, they are creating a new experiential space with a transmedia exhibition at the Landesgalerie Burgenland.
The sisters Lea (25) and Hannah Neckel (29) from Eisenstadt are "digital natives". This is how sociologists refer to people who were born between 1995 and 2010 and have already grown up in a digitalized everyday life. They communicate via memes, emojis and voice messages, can be reached anytime and anywhere and use social media as a platform for self-expression.
"As children, we were already active on the blogging platform Tumblr to share videos, photos and links with friends and followers. This allowed us to network with communities and subcultures that we would never have been able to connect with here in the country," say the daughters of teachers, who dyed their hair green and blue at the age of ten - according to the motto: "We decide for ourselves what we want to do with our heads!"
A new future
The Neckels now live with their boyfriend and girlfriend and study transmedia art at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna. From Friday, this will be the focus of their new exhibition "floating through reality" at the Landesgalerie in Eisenstadt. As with their first exhibition "beyond the waterfall", which they presented last year at the Offenes Kulturhaus in Linz, they are now attempting to merge online and offline realities and generate a new future.
The potential of the Internet and the longing for freedom and communal experience can break down the boundaries between these two realms of experience, which people often perceive as separate realities, and spark undreamt-of new possibilities, say the artists. To this end, they bring virtual elements from cyberspace into tangible reality so that objects can also be touched.
Reflection bench with a pink coat of paint
They based their work on the mystical and romantic Eisenstadt Castle Park, which they see as a "mirror to the world". Even when it was created, it combined nature and technical progress "in a paradisiacal way" and has been creating different moods with its various elements ever since. "The hidden Herzerlteich pond behind the orangery in particular invites you to dream and escape from everyday life. It's no different with virtual worlds. You enter another sphere. The internet is like the universal element of water. It is always flowing, moving and connecting," say the sisters, who have recreated the Herzerlteich as the centerpiece of their exhibition.
But why did they paint the original park bench pink? "Because we want visitors to view our utopian park visit through a feminist lens. Women and other marginalized groups are often pushed out of public spaces in our society. How often are they told not to go to a park alone at night because there are dangers lurking?"
The oldies are also joining in
This fear-mongering is justified when you think about violent crime. But it also makes people unfree - just like the demonization of new technologies. It would make more sense to use them in a positive way. But that requires media literacy. Not only for young people, but also for older people: "You can learn how to use it even after the age of 80. Our grandparents are the best example. We visit them every weekend and then enjoy a chat over a Sunday roast. But during the week, when we're in Vienna, we keep in touch via WhatsApp. That way we can share our everyday lives with each other. Our grandma thinks these options are great. She's even been on TikTok recently."
