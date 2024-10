Be fierce – Wolves want to bite against City

In the first match of the Woman's Champions League, St. Pölten were beaten 2-0 away to Hammarby. On Wednesday, things get serious again for the Wolves - with Manchester City coming to the Generali Arena.



Pichler: "We will win 3:2!"

The English side lead the FA Women's Super League after four rounds. They also won their first group match against the defending champions from Barcelona 2:0. "Of course you look forward to a game like this," says St. Pölten president Andrea Pichler, "but our team will give everything and maybe we can even enjoy a sensation at the end." If her husband and sponsor Franz Pichler has his way, the Lower Austrians will even win the game 3:2.