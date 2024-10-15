“Of course I didn’t think it was so funny as a brother”

"Ralf had more talent than Michael"

While Michael won seven world championship titles in his career, Ralf had to settle for six race wins. Today, the expert acknowledges without envy: "Michael was one of those drivers who made the difference". Although he adds: "He was also very lucky to be in the right place at the right time." Franz Tost, on the other hand, is convinced that Ralf would also have had what it takes to be champion. Legendary reporter Roger Benoit goes even further, the Swiss recently told "Formel1.de": "Ralf was perhaps even more talented than Michael, purely in terms of driving."