Ralf Schumacher:
“Of course I didn’t think it was so funny as a brother”
In an interview with "Formel1.de", Ralf Schumacher shared memories from his active time in Formula 1. The fact that he competed against his brother Michael was something special, of course, but there were still the occasional points of friction.
For example, in Barcelona in 2000, when Michael deliberately pushed his younger brother to the outside in a right-hand bend to allow his team-mate Rubens Barrichello to pass him.
Debate over a beer
"Of course, as a brother, I didn't find that funny," said Ralf at the time, not at all amused. On the other hand, the now 49-year-old was aware that his brother had to act in this way. "An hour later, it was cleared up in three minutes over a beer together. That's normal and part of it. And without swearing at each other," the argument didn't last long.
Besides, the good memories outweigh the bad ones anyway. The two were on the podium together 16 times, including five double victories for the Schumachers.
"Ralf had more talent than Michael"
While Michael won seven world championship titles in his career, Ralf had to settle for six race wins. Today, the expert acknowledges without envy: "Michael was one of those drivers who made the difference". Although he adds: "He was also very lucky to be in the right place at the right time." Franz Tost, on the other hand, is convinced that Ralf would also have had what it takes to be champion. Legendary reporter Roger Benoit goes even further, the Swiss recently told "Formel1.de": "Ralf was perhaps even more talented than Michael, purely in terms of driving."
