Situation in the Middle East
Schallenberg: We must put certainties to rest
Following the shelling of UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) in Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects accusations that Israel acted deliberately. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) emphasized on Monday evening that he would not call for a withdrawal of the blue helmets for the time being.
Israel's military is doing its utmost to prevent UNIFIL personnel from coming to harm while Israel is meeting Hezbollah fighters, Netanyahu said. "But the best way to ensure the safety of UNIFIL personnel is for UNIFIL to comply with Israel's request and temporarily withdraw from the danger zone." According to Germany, the Israeli attacks on UNIFIL peacekeepers in southern Lebanon are contrary to international humanitarian law and must be stopped immediately.
In a joint statement with Italy, Great Britain and France, Berlin insisted on their "indispensable stabilizing role" in the region. Israel and other parties must guarantee the safety of the blue helmet soldiers at all times.
Schallenberg: "The situation is highly dangerous"
According to its own information, Austria's Armed Forces are currently providing a contingent of around 160 UNIFIL soldiers. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) emphasized on "ZIB 2" in a broadcast from Luxembourg that his job is almost desperately difficult at the moment: the situation is highly dangerous. Austria is currently in active contact with the embassies in Israel and Lebanon. Austria has made its position clear to Israel - the protection of UN soldiers is a clear duty.
Schallenberg does not, however, want to agree lightly with the assessment of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that these are war crimes. "I'm cautious about that," he says. People are very quick to throw this term around when it comes to the situation in the Middle East. In any case, the shelling is a violation of international law and the UN mandate. The aim must now be to press for the safety of the soldiers and for them to be able to implement their mandate. According to the Foreign Minister, many blue helmets do not even have the opportunity to investigate buildings where Hezbollah is suspected. The Lebanese army must also finally do its job in terms of support and ensure state security in the south of the country.
Dangerous escalation spiral
The humanitarian situation in the region could deteriorate rapidly due to the armed conflicts. Schallenberg announced an aid package worth millions from his ministry's foreign disaster fund for Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.
However, a withdrawal is currently inconceivable for the Foreign Minister. All signs point to "us staying there" - the presence of the blue helmets is very important. However, some certainties must be laid to rest. After all, it was to be feared that Israel would react to the previous attack. The attitude of "an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth" could quickly lead to an escalation spiral - which no one can keep under control, warns Schallenberg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
