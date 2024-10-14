Schallenberg: We must put certainties to rest

Schallenberg does not, however, want to agree lightly with the assessment of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that these are war crimes. "I'm cautious about that," he says. People are very quick to throw this term around when it comes to the situation in the Middle East. In any case, the shelling is a violation of international law and the UN mandate. The aim must now be to press for the safety of the soldiers and for them to be able to implement their mandate. According to the Foreign Minister, many blue helmets do not even have the opportunity to investigate buildings where Hezbollah is suspected. The Lebanese army must also finally do its job in terms of support and ensure state security in the south of the country.