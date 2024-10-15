Hamas wanted to “wipe out” Israel in just two years

Major attack was actually planned for 2022

Much of the information in the protocols was already known, but what is new is that Hamas had planned to carry out its terrorist attack on Israel, in which more than 1,200 people were murdered and around 250 kidnapped on October 7 a year ago, in 2022. It is not clear from the documents why the "big project" was postponed. However, the minutes do mention many discussions about how Iran and the Lebanese terrorist militia Hezbollah could be won over to the operation.