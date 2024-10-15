Had big plans
Hamas wanted to “wipe out” Israel in just two years
Terrorists were planning an even bigger attack: they wanted to blow up high-rise buildings in Tel Aviv, explode freight trains and attack harbors with boats.
It was a "sacred goal", wrote Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a letter to Iranian revolutionary leader Ali Khamenei, and Hamas would not waste a minute or any money until this "sacred goal" was achieved - the destruction of Israel. In his letter, Sinwar asks Iran for 500 million dollars as well as weapons supplies and military training in order to be able to deploy an additional 12,000 fighters. In return, the Hamas leader assures Tehran: "We are convinced that within two years - God willing - we and you will eradicate this monstrous entity." Israel is meant.
Hamas left documents in bunkers
The letter is part of documents and minutes of meetings which, according to the US media, were found by the Israeli military in an abandoned Hamas bunker in the town of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip and have now been made available to the New York Times and the Washington Post. According to the New York Times, experts close to Hamas have confirmed the authenticity of the documents.
Major attack was actually planned for 2022
Much of the information in the protocols was already known, but what is new is that Hamas had planned to carry out its terrorist attack on Israel, in which more than 1,200 people were murdered and around 250 kidnapped on October 7 a year ago, in 2022. It is not clear from the documents why the "big project" was postponed. However, the minutes do mention many discussions about how Iran and the Lebanese terrorist militia Hezbollah could be won over to the operation.
It is possible that Hamas was not yet sure enough of this support in 2022. In 2023, the day after the terrorist attack on southern Israel, Hezbollah began firing rockets into the north of the country. And it continues to do so to this day, despite the massive missile attacks by the Israeli air force and the partial invasion of southern Lebanon by the army.
Attack should have been even bigger
The Hamas documents seized in the Gaza Strip also contain thousands of images of military and civilian targets in Israel. Apparently, Hamas was planning a much more massive attack. The documents contain plans to blow up high-rise buildings in Tel Aviv, explode freight trains filled with explosives in Israeli cities, convert fishing boats into speedboats and attack Israeli ports.
Iran denies having been privy to Hamas' plans. However, the documents that have now been published show that Tehran was well aware.
Four Israeli soldiers killed, over 60 injured
Meanwhile, the terrorist militia Hezbollah succeeded in striking a bloody blow against Israel, killing four Israeli soldiers and injuring more than 60 - seven of them seriously. According to Hezbollah, a "squadron of attack drones" attacked an Israeli military training camp in Binyamina near Caesarea in central Israel. The drones, of which there were probably only two, are said to have flown over the Mediterranean and then veered inland. At least one drone penetrated the roof of the military camp canteen and exploded there. The soldiers were killed or injured by shrapnel.
The warning sirens had not sounded before the attack and the air defense system was obviously not working properly. Army spokesman Hagari: "We are obliged to provide better protection." Mistakes would be analyzed.
