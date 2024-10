Record! 18-year-old climbs all 14 eight-thousanders

From a mountaineering family

The new record holder belongs to a mountaineering family that has already achieved several records and runs Nepal's largest mountain expedition company. He started his first high mountain tours at the age of 16. Conquering all 14 "eight-thousanders" is considered the pinnacle in the lives of ambitious mountaineers. All the peaks are located in the Himalayas and the Karakoram mountain range, i.e. in Nepal, Pakistan, Tibet and India.