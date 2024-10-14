Vorteilswelt
Freeway closed

Van crashes into mowing vehicle and rams into car

Nachrichten
14.10.2024 12:04

A terrible accident on the Inntalautobahn (A12) in the Tyrolean Oberland on Monday morning: a van crashed into a mowing vehicle and then rammed into a car. The fire department had to rescue a trapped person from the wreckage. All in all, the crash is said to have caused three injuries. The A12 had to be closed.

The accident occurred shortly before 9.30 am on the A12 near Telfs (Innsbruck-Land district). According to the fire department, a van collided with an Asfinag mowing vehicle that was mowing the grass on the central reservation.

Due to the force of the impact, the van was then thrown into the other lane, where it also hit a car. Both vehicles then ended up in the adjacent ditch.

Driver trapped in the wreck
The driver of the van was trapped in the vehicle. "The fire department team freed him using hydraulic rescue equipment, provided fire protection and assisted the rescue service in rescuing people," said the Silz fire department.

The freed driver was then flown to Innsbruck Hospital by emergency helicopter. The people in the second vehicle were able to leave the vehicle before the emergency services arrived. It is not yet known how seriously the people involved were injured.

A12 closed for an hour
Due to the accident and the subsequent large-scale operation, the Inntal freeway in the direction of Innsbruck had to be closed in this area for around an hour. Traffic was diverted locally in the meantime.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
