Drunk driver (48) had to be picked up by daughter

Driving without a license

A 33-year-old Syrian had "only" 0.5 per mille. However, when he was stopped in his small truck in the Wels city area, the officers noticed very clear signs of drug impairment. They must have been right, because the man refused to take a drug test. His driver's license could not be taken from him because it had already been revoked. The car keys were handed over to a work colleague.