Truck drivers ignored driving and rest times

During a heavy goods vehicle check in Radfeld, the police stopped the truck with the two Nepalese drivers shortly after 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. It quickly emerged that the two men, aged 41 and 37, had faked several interruptions to their journey between mid-September and mid-October. "The two driver cards were removed several times, but the journey was continued and rest periods were subsequently added to the driver cards," according to the executive.