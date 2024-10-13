Things went well for Emma Spitz
A sense of achievement at the airport too
After nine holes of the final round of the Ladies European Tour tournament, golf ace Emma Spitz was only one shot behind the eventual winner Chiara Tamburlini in second place. Then the thread broke. But eighth place is also a strong result. And she also achieved another success at the airport.
Emma Spitz went into the final round in second place, four strokes behind Chiara Tamburlini. But the Lower Austrian put a lot of pressure on the Swiss player early on with strong shots. After nine holes, she was only one shot behind. The Swiss, who is the clear leader in the season rankings, later bowed to the player from GC Schloss Schönborn: "Emma played great at the start, it was a very close story."
"More could have been possible"
But then the thread in Spitz's game snapped. The strokes lost on the par-5 holes were particularly bitter on the second nine holes. Emma commented: "That was bitter, of course. In hindsight, it would have been better if I had taken a little less of a risk from not-so-easy positions and put myself ahead. But that's pointless. Overall, I'm still satisfied of course, but I really could have done better."
Already in 15th place in the season rankings
After her fourth top ten result of the season, the 23-year-old is already in 15th place in the season rankings. The gap to the top ten, who qualify for the final stage of the Tour School of the Ladies PGA Tour in the USA, is small: "We still have three tournaments left. Let's see if I can still crack the top ten." Spitz continues in India the week after next.
Airline demanded too much money
She flew to Vienna via Bangkok on Sunday. At the airport in Taiwan, she had another successful experience at check-in: "There's always a problem with the golf bag. They often ask for too much money. They wanted 250 euros from me. But the golf bag is included in my flight from Bangkok to Vienna. I showed them that and then only had to pay 165 euros."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
