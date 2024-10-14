State wants to buy Sonnberghof and ambulance

Taking over certain shares

Governor Hans Peter Doskozil spoke out against the "sell-off of health and care" shortly after the far-reaching company plans became known. "Private investors are primarily concerned with profit," was one of his objections. Doskozil had already hinted in the summer that Burgenland wanted to take over certain Vamed shares. "Six percent of the return that accrues to shareholders each year would directly benefit patients," the governor had remarked.