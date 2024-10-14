Vocalists perform
With passion and lots of love on stage
Cuddling with the cat, cuddling the hamster on the mattress and a whole lot more: "L.O.V.E." is the motto of the new program of the vocal band "Die Neffen von Tante Eleonor", who invite you to the Klagenfurt Konzerthaus with charm, wit and all kinds of vocal surprises. Just the beginning of the round dance in the 20th anniversary year.
The vocal band, called "Die Neffen von Tante Eleonor" (Aunt Eleonor's Nephews), will start their next concert program with a large portion of love in their luggage, especially for music. After all, the title of the singing multi-actors is "L.O.V.E." The singers, some of whom also imitate the instruments, formed almost 20 years ago because singing was simply their passion. "Back then, we started with the youth ensemble "Teenage Slang". Shortly afterwards, there was the formation called "voiceBerg" after their home town of Wolfsberg. "This ultimately gave rise to the name die Neffen," says member Tommy Schmid. The quartet has worked its way up over two decades, with one change at the front. In 2016, singer Christoph Schmid, Tommy's brother, left the vocal band. The Kärntner Krone reported on it.
With lots of wit and charm
Marko Zeiler, Tommy Schmid, Andi Hobel and Christoph Murke are now loyal to the vocal group. On stage, they impress with a lot of wit and charm and borderline brilliant singing skills. "Now we have dedicated ourselves wholeheartedly to the subject of love. Because love can be so incredibly versatile," says Murke. And there is nothing in the new program that doesn't travel with them. From world-famous pop or rock classics to the self-composed love song to the much-praised Carinthian song.
With the hamster on the mattress
"We imitate everything with our voices, there are no limits to love," says Schmid. And since music is so much fun for the vocal band, they are also prepared for humor: "We cuddle with the cat, the hamster can go on the mattress and, besides, who doesn't like cuddling with a mountain dog from Bern?", say the singers. After all, the four singers were the overall winners of the "Carinthian Choir of the Year" and reached the semi-finals of the TV show "The Great Chance of Choirs". The singers took 2nd place in the international "vokal.total" a cappella competition. They rehearse once a week. Tommy Schmid: "But it can also be more often before performances, which can take hours." And pure entertainment is guaranteed at the concerts.
About the gigs "love'n"
After all, at peak times there are up to 60 stage appearances a year. Hence a song about it: "We love being on the road - if we didn't have a car, we'd even love'n to the gigs," say the four men with a laugh.
Fun, entertainment and, above all, lots of love are guaranteed during their performance at the Konzerthaus. The new program L.O.V.E. will be performed on 24 October at 7.30 pm. Tickets are available at oeticket.com
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.