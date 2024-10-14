With passion and lots of love on stage

With the hamster on the mattress

"We imitate everything with our voices, there are no limits to love," says Schmid. And since music is so much fun for the vocal band, they are also prepared for humor: "We cuddle with the cat, the hamster can go on the mattress and, besides, who doesn't like cuddling with a mountain dog from Bern?", say the singers. After all, the four singers were the overall winners of the "Carinthian Choir of the Year" and reached the semi-finals of the TV show "The Great Chance of Choirs". The singers took 2nd place in the international "vokal.total" a cappella competition. They rehearse once a week. Tommy Schmid: "But it can also be more often before performances, which can take hours." And pure entertainment is guaranteed at the concerts.