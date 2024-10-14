High level of satisfaction
More visitors at the Innsbruck Autumn Fair
For five days, the Innsbruck Autumn Fair 2024 sent out positive signals to the Tyrolean economy: In its 90th anniversary edition, Tyrol's most traditional family and shopping event proved to be a major crowd puller.
The many new products and services coupled with the professional advice provided by the exhibiting companies encouraged over 80 percent of visitors to make purchases at the trade fair or afterwards.
This was the result of an independent survey conducted during the trade fair. A total of around 34,400 visitors (previous year: 32,500) took advantage of the wide range of products, services and entertainment on offer.
As a regular exhibitor at the Innsbruck Autumn Fair, we can report very positive results.
Reinhard Haag (Bad und Co.)
Ratings with top marks
"I am very pleased that the Innsbruck Autumn Fair has been able to underpin its position in the social and economic life of Tyrol with such business-rich dynamism and a positive trend over 90 editions. The high quality of advice, products and services was very well received by visitors," summarizes Christian Mayerhofer, Managing Director of Congress und Messe Innsbruck GmbH (CMI).
Not least because of the informative, action-packed and star-studded experience and entertainment program, almost every visitor recommended the autumn fair to others. Overall, 85 percent of those surveyed gave it top marks.
Further expanding the family focus
"The experience and entertainment areas, such as the special interactive show of the emergency services, the trendy fashion shows, the federal apprenticeship competition for roofers, glaziers and tinsmiths or the design and inventors' fair, encourage us to continue to expand the family focus of the Innsbruck Autumn Fair in order to further anchor the fair for all generations in the future," summarizes Monika Woldrich, Project Manager of the Autumn Fair.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
