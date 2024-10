Styrian ÖVP leader sees “directional decision”

The Ländle election was watched with suspicious eyes, especially in the Green Mark, as the Styrians will also be electing a new state parliament in six weeks' time. Like his party colleague Markus Wallner, Christopher Drexler also has to defend his seat as governor - FPÖ party leader Mario Kunasek wants to wrest it away from him. The Blue Party is ahead in the polls, which is why the Styrian Black Party has called the top duel Drexler versus Kunasek for November 24.