Musk’s Starship gently caught by metal arms

Success on the fifth attempt

During the first test in April 2023, the entire rocket system exploded after just a few minutes. During a second test in November 2023, the two rocket stages separated and the upper stage continued its flight, but shortly afterwards both exploded separately. During a third test in March, the "Starship" reached space for the first time, but was also unable to complete the flight as hoped. During a fourth test flight in June, the Starship made its first controlled landing, which, however, did not go quite as hoped. SpaceX always emphasizes that the aim of the tests is to collect data.