A real ray of sunshine: baby donkey has a name

The little donkey foal's future would have been anything but bright if her mother had not been rescued and brought to Henndorf. "Simona" arrived at the farm in the summer with another donkey and in a completely neglected state. Her coat was covered in wounds and her hooves had grown out, so she first had to regain her trust in humans. The animal keepers had no idea at the time that she would give birth to a young animal a few months later. The big surprise finally came on Monday: "Sunny" saw the light of day. "All of a sudden she was lying in the box," says Aiderbichl Managing Director Dieter Ehrengruber.