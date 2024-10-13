Still no solution for the last railroad crossing

There are three options available in Seekirchen. The first would be an underpass. However, this would be too complex and too expensive. That would leave two options for an overpass. One towards the town and one towards Wallersee. However, Mayor Konrad Pieringer (ÖVP) definitely does not want the one closer to the town. "It doesn't fit into the cityscape and it would also be a burden for the local residents," says the head of the city. But the third option doesn't seem to make anyone happy either. Firstly, the landowners have not given their consent and secondly, the nature conservation authorities have already knocked on the door.