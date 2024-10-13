Seekirchen
Still no solution for the last railroad crossing
Seekirchen is home to Salzburg's only railway crossing on the western line. But this is also to be abandoned in future.
In August 2019, a truck and trailer loaded with cars got stuck at the Zipfwirt railroad crossing. A train was unable to brake in time, resulting in a collision. After the railroad crossing was temporarily closed, it was reopened with one-way traffic. Only vehicles coming from Seeburg are allowed to pass. Nevertheless, the crossing has an expiration date. For the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB), one thing is clear: the safest railroad crossing is the one that doesn't exist
There are three options available in Seekirchen. The first would be an underpass. However, this would be too complex and too expensive. That would leave two options for an overpass. One towards the town and one towards Wallersee. However, Mayor Konrad Pieringer (ÖVP) definitely does not want the one closer to the town. "It doesn't fit into the cityscape and it would also be a burden for the local residents," says the head of the city. But the third option doesn't seem to make anyone happy either. Firstly, the landowners have not given their consent and secondly, the nature conservation authorities have already knocked on the door.
However, closing the crossing without an alternative solution is not an option for Pieringer. The connection is too important.
It is not clear which option ÖBB prefers; the company refers to the official review currently underway at the ministry.
There are no problems at the former Windhager crossing. The gated crossing has already been closed there. "I haven't received any complaints about it so far," says Pieringer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
