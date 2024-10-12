Vorteilswelt
Heartbreaking drama

Heartbreaking! England runner died at the age of 28

Nachrichten
12.10.2024 17:39

The athletics scene is in mourning: Former middle-distance runner Robbie Fitzgibbon has died at the age of just 28!

0 Kommentare

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of one of our most esteemed athletes," said "Brighton Phoenix", the club of the multiple European Championship and Diamond League race participant, in a statement. Fitzgibbon was the epitome of a runner, almost "the embodiment of all the values that Phoenix stands for" ...

"Presence will continue to be felt in everything we do as a club!"
"Although Robbie will no longer be running with us, telling us his stories or lifting our spirits with his humor and kindness, his presence will continue to be felt in everything we do as a club," Phoenix said. Incidentally, there was no information on the cause of death, only October 7 as the day of the athlete's passing was made public.

Fitzgibbon had joined running and his club as a junior, competing in his first race in 2008 at the age of just 12. In 2014, he won the 1500 meters at the English Schools Championships and a year later, he came 6th at the European U20 Championships. This was followed by appearances in the finals at both the U23 (2017) and the "normal" European Athletics Championships (2019).

"Found fun in cross country and road races"
During the latter, however, Fitzgibbon suffered an ankle injury from which he never fully recovered and which ultimately brought his middle-distance career to a premature end. According to Phoenix, the athlete retired from the track as a result, but "found fun in cross country and road racing".

Fitzgibbon remained the fighter he was in sport when he was diagnosed with psychosis in 2022. He accepted the illness, but his recovery was a "really difficult challenge" ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Maierhofer
Hannes Maierhofer
Folgen Sie uns auf