State election: ÖVP looks anxiously at small Ländle

"Concentration government with everyone in parliament"

At federal level, however, turquoise-blue is currently not an option: ÖVP chairman Karl Nehammer does not want to work with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, the FPÖ does not want to work without him. "Krone" columnist and former FPÖ politician Andreas Mölzer has now come up with a new proposal on how this problem could be solved. "The only sensible option is to form a concentration government with all parties represented in parliament along the lines of the Swiss model. With the FPÖ leader at the top and, if necessary, one of the following rotations in the chancellor's office. That could be a blessing for the Republic," says Mölzer.