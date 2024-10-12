Life in the outback
Hunters discovered children abducted three years ago
There has been no trace of three children in New Zealand for three years. Their father abducted them in 2021 and has been living with them in hiding in the outback ever since. Now there has been the first sign of life from the little ones - wild boar hunters spotted the four in the Waikato wilderness.
Tom Philipps (37) had gone into hiding due to a custody dispute and an upcoming court date in December 2021 - and took all his children into the bush of New Zealand. Now, for the first time, images of the missing children have been released - a relief for their mother Cat, who has seen Jayda (11), Maverick (9) and Ember (8) for the first time in three years.
This post shows a picture of the sighted group of four:
Children were carrying heavy packs and wearing camouflage clothing
Two teenage hunters spotted the group, who were dressed in camouflage colors and almost blended in with the surroundings. The two even had a brief conversation. The children asked: 'Does anyone else know we're here?" one of the two hunters told the New Zeeland Herald. "Then they just walked on. They were all heavily loaded, carrying big bags. I think the father was driving them." They looked healthy and well-fed.
However, the hunters did not dare to confront the armed Philipps, but reported the encounter to the police. When the emergency services arrived in the forest, however, there was no sign of the group of four.
Phillips robbed supermarket and bank
The father is a farmer, experienced hunter and camper - so he can apparently get by in the bush. However, he is said to have returned to civilization from time to time. Two years after his escape, the police say he robbed a supermarket and shot the cashier. A few months later, he robbed a bank and fled with an accomplice on a black motorcycle. Based on his stature, it could have been one of the children.
Mother: search "too big for the police"
Although the mother was relieved to have seen her children again, at least on video footage, she is also disappointed that the police were unable to find the four after the sighting. "I really thought they would come home this time", explained Cat. She expressed the fear that the search for her children was "too big for the police".
Does father have helpers near his hideout?
She believes that what the father is doing to the children is child abuse. She assumes that Philipps is getting help - after all, he grew up in the community of Marokopa, where he also went into hiding. "One hundred percent of the time, someone helps them. Someone looks after them or just accidentally leaves things in an easily accessible place," the mother is convinced
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.