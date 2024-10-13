Work email address should disappear from homepage

Rebuffed by the Federal Administrative Court

However, he was not satisfied with this and challenged the decision at the Federal Administrative Court (BVwG), but it was also rejected there on July 22, 2022. Among other things, the BVwG stated that "publishing the names and official email addresses of the teaching staff on the school's website enables pupils and legal guardians to communicate quickly and easily with the teacher in the event of an incident".

"Maintaining contact in the public interest"

However, the "data protection advocate" did not want to accept this decision either and lodged an appeal with the Administrative Court (VwGH). This was rejected and the VwGH ruled on September 3 that "active contact between the school and parents is in the public interest". In addition, the teacher must reimburse the federal government 553.20 and the principal 1106 euros.