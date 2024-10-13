Klagenfurt wants to give up its airport shares

This would mean that the city would have to live with the one-twelfth rule from January 2025. Voluntary services such as subsidies cannot be paid out during this phase; subsidies for sport and culture alone account for eight million. "This is just the beginning, there's more to come," fears tax expert Hans Neuner. Even if all extraordinary payments are deducted, there would still be a minus hole of 35 million euros in the budget. People everywhere are now doing the math.