Too little money

Klagenfurt wants to give up its airport shares

13.10.2024 08:01

The savings pencil is being used in the provincial capital. In addition to cutting funding for cultural and sports clubs, the shares in Klagenfurt Airport are now also to be sold. The city pours 2.8 million euros into the airport every year.

Klagenfurt's city budget for 2025 lacks 50 million euros, and all parties are in a state of alarm. According to finance officer Constance Mochar, it is not possible to draw up a budget due to the current situation.

This would mean that the city would have to live with the one-twelfth rule from January 2025. Voluntary services such as subsidies cannot be paid out during this phase; subsidies for sport and culture alone account for eight million. "This is just the beginning, there's more to come," fears tax expert Hans Neuner. Even if all extraordinary payments are deducted, there would still be a minus hole of 35 million euros in the budget. People everywhere are now doing the math.

This is just the beginning, there is more to come.

2.8 million euros for one year of participation
The city is now even planning to withdraw from Klagenfurt Airport. The state currently holds 80 percent and the city 20 percent. "You hardly have a say in that, but it costs a lot of money. This year alone, we have to pay 2.8 million euros for the airport," warns city councillor Max Habenicht. "That will be repeated in the coming years. But there is no money for that."

How and when the shares are to be sold will be negotiated soon. 

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
