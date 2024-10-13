Too little money
Klagenfurt wants to give up its airport shares
The savings pencil is being used in the provincial capital. In addition to cutting funding for cultural and sports clubs, the shares in Klagenfurt Airport are now also to be sold. The city pours 2.8 million euros into the airport every year.
Klagenfurt's city budget for 2025 lacks 50 million euros, and all parties are in a state of alarm. According to finance officer Constance Mochar, it is not possible to draw up a budget due to the current situation.
This would mean that the city would have to live with the one-twelfth rule from January 2025. Voluntary services such as subsidies cannot be paid out during this phase; subsidies for sport and culture alone account for eight million. "This is just the beginning, there's more to come," fears tax expert Hans Neuner. Even if all extraordinary payments are deducted, there would still be a minus hole of 35 million euros in the budget. People everywhere are now doing the math.
This is just the beginning, there is more to come.
befürchtet Steuerexperte Hans Neuner
2.8 million euros for one year of participation
The city is now even planning to withdraw from Klagenfurt Airport. The state currently holds 80 percent and the city 20 percent. "You hardly have a say in that, but it costs a lot of money. This year alone, we have to pay 2.8 million euros for the airport," warns city councillor Max Habenicht. "That will be repeated in the coming years. But there is no money for that."
How and when the shares are to be sold will be negotiated soon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.