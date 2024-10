Woman declared dead after changing her telephone number

As if the death of her husband in July wasn't bad enough, Gertrude S. (74) from Leonstein also had to deal with her telephone and internet provider A1. "I wanted to transfer the internet and landline to me. Because my husband had always paid for that before. I then went to the A1 store in Steyr and signed everything. I even had to present my husband's death certificate. They assured me that everything would be fine. That was on August 9," the sprightly pensioner tells the "Krone".