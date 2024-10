Man drank wine while heavily intoxicated at the wheel

In neighboring Laufen, the police were quite astonished: they carried out priority checks in the Mayerhofen area on Friday morning. At 10.20 a.m., the officers came across a man sitting at the wheel and drinking from a bottle of wine. The 57-year-old Upper Austrian from St. Pantaleon was heavily intoxicated: the preliminary test showed 2.6 per mille. His driver's license is gone and he had to undergo a blood test. In addition, a preliminary investigation for drunk driving is underway.