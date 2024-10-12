Perpetrators still on the run
Robbery at a tobacconist’s – investigators are in the dark
Day two after the robbery of a tobacconist's in the city of Salzburg - and there is still no trace of the perpetrators. Investigators are groping in the dark and many questions remain unanswered.
One thing is certain: two young men entered the Trafik building in Münchener Bundesstraße, near Lieferinger Spitz, at 11 a.m. on Thursday. They pulled out a knife, threatened the sales clerk and vehemently demanded cash.
Her victim handed over the entire contents of the till to the men. According to the current state of the investigation, it was only a "low four-digit amount". The robbers fled on foot in an unknown direction and then disappeared from the face of the earth.
Search unsuccessful so far
A police manhunt was completely unsuccessful. The Bavarian police were also alerted and asked for assistance. The State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken up the investigation. "There are currently no new findings," the police said on Saturday in response to an inquiry from the Krone newspaper.
Traces secured
The police secured evidence around the tobacconist's building for several hours. Pictures from the store's surveillance camera should provide clues to the two perpetrators.
According to the police, they recorded the robbery. According to initial police reports, one of the young perpetrators was wearing black trousers and a jacket of the same color. A second man was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. By Friday evening, the police were unable to report any new findings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
