Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Perpetrators still on the run

Robbery at a tobacconist’s – investigators are in the dark

Nachrichten
12.10.2024 15:00

Day two after the robbery of a tobacconist's in the city of Salzburg - and there is still no trace of the perpetrators. Investigators are groping in the dark and many questions remain unanswered. 

0 Kommentare

One thing is certain: two young men entered the Trafik building in Münchener Bundesstraße, near Lieferinger Spitz, at 11 a.m. on Thursday. They pulled out a knife, threatened the sales clerk and vehemently demanded cash.

Her victim handed over the entire contents of the till to the men. According to the current state of the investigation, it was only a "low four-digit amount". The robbers fled on foot in an unknown direction and then disappeared from the face of the earth.

The tobacconist's in Salzburg-Liefering (Bild: Markus Tschepp)
The tobacconist's in Salzburg-Liefering
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

Search unsuccessful so far
A police manhunt was completely unsuccessful. The Bavarian police were also alerted and asked for assistance. The State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken up the investigation. "There are currently no new findings," the police said on Saturday in response to an inquiry from the Krone newspaper. 

Traces secured
The police secured evidence around the tobacconist's building for several hours. Pictures from the store's surveillance camera should provide clues to the two perpetrators.

According to the police, they recorded the robbery. According to initial police reports, one of the young perpetrators was wearing black trousers and a jacket of the same color. A second man was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. By Friday evening, the police were unable to report any new findings.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf