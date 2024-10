Auto-saved draft

However, Oberwart is a completely different team to Eisenstadt: The Gunners have celebrated two home victories, with Robert Allen in particular smashing his opponents from distance and adding plenty of rebounds. "Oberwart are the reigning champions and Supercup winners, a team of very high quality," says Zeleznik, "they play an excellent transition game and have a lot of energy. It will depend on whether we can respond to that. If we can do that, we'll also have a chance against this strong opponent."